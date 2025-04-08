NFL Mock Draft: Steelers Pass on QB, WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have multiple needs in the 2025 NFL Draft, with none being bigger than a quarterback. But with Aaron Rodgers looming, no one is certain if they're targeting a passer in the first round, or if they're targeting one at all. In the latest mock draft for ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., they decide they're going to pass on the position early.
Kiper has the Steelers selecting Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon with the 21st pick in the NFL Draft. The pick comes as a bit of a turning point with Kiper predicting Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart to the Steelers in his previous mock. Pittsburgh passes on Dart, along with other big names, in Kiper's latest projections.
"Harmon is a constant headache for opponents. He had five sacks and 35 pressures as an interior pass rusher last season, and he took care of business in the run game with 11 stops and 10 tackles for loss. Keeanu Benton and Harmon would be a good pairing inside," Kiper writes.
"I originally had Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart to Pittsburgh. He throws with accuracy and velocity, and he'd be a potential short- and long-term answer. We're all still waiting to see what happens with Aaron Rodgers, so I'll hold off on any quarterback moves for the Steelers until we know a little more."
Harmon, a 6-foot-5, 330-pound defensive tackle who spent time at Michigan State and Oregon, finished his college career with 116 tackles, 18 tackles for loss (including 11 this past season), and 8.5 sacks. He had four pass deflections, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries this past season.
The Steelers select Harmon, passing on two other big-name defensive tackles in Michigan's Kenneth Grant and Ole Miss's Walter Nolen. Nolen goes 39th to the Chicago Bears, while Grant goes 43rd to the San Francisco 49ers.
Pittsburgh also goes in a different direction from Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. The Steelers met with Egbuka prior to his Pro Day and could be in the market for a wide receiver. No one is certain of George Pickens' future, as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. The team could be looking for another pass-catcher this offseason, but Kiper doesn't believe it'll happen in round one.
And as for quarterback, the Steelers pass on Dart, Louisville's Tyler Shough and Alabama's Jalen Milroe. All three have been names to watch for Pittsburgh, who is reportedly on a "short list" for Dart.
Still, they go defensive tackle at 21, and continue to wait for an answer from Aaron Rodgers.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!