Steelers QB Drawing Baker Mayfield Comparisons
PITTSBURGH -- When the Pittsburgh Steelers traded a late-round draft pick for Justin Fields, many assumed his career as a starter ended. The former second-overall pick in the NFL Draft went from a potential franchise quarterback for the Chicago Bears to a potential bust at age 25.
Despite the career struggles, one analyst is optimistic about Fields. NFL analyst Tom Blair predicted Fields might follow a Baker Mayfield-like trajectory for the Steelers quarterback. In a recent article for NFL.com, he tabbed Fields as a player to root for in 2024.
"Fields is at a career crossroads basically because he is not a clear-cut generational talent," Blair wrote. "There still appears to be, uh, 'meat left on that bone' in terms of what the dynamic Fields can offer, though, and I wouldn't mind seeing another QB castoff follow the Baker Mayfield trajectory."
The comparison is the best-case scenario for Fields and the Steelers. Mayfield is the latest highly-touted quarterback to struggle with his first franchise, only to find success with another. He joined a list of QBs like Geno Smith, Ryan Tannehill, and Kirk Cousins who earned postseason success with their new team. In 2023, Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were one of the biggest surprises in the NFL.
Fields would like to avoid emulating Baker's career completely if he can help it. Mayfield bounced around a few organizations before landing with the Buccaneers, making stops with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams. Fields is hoping that the Steelers are his second and last stop in the NFL, but that depends on his play.
What Fields should replicate is Baker Mayfield's persistence and determination. Despite his struggles as a younger QB, Mayfield earned a starting job again and made the most of it. He signed a three-year contract with the Buccaneers worth up to $115 million following the 2023 season.
Fields may not be the player the Bears expected him to be, but that doesn't mean he can't figure out his game in Pittsburgh. Joining veteran Russell Wilson, he's in a great situation for his career development. He has the physical tools and the abilities but needs to put it all together and remain consistent. Learning alongside a Super Bowl champ like Wilson is an invaluable experience that could pay dividends for Fields and the Steelers.
