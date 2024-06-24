Steelers Urged to Make Blockbuster WR Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The closer the Pittsburgh Steelers get to the 2024 season, the more clamoring there is for the team to make a big move. The wide receiver room is still in need of upgrades, and they are running out of time to make it happen.
Former Steelers and NFL executive Doug Whaley agrees. He is urging the team to be aggressive and go after a difference-maker to pair with George Pickens on the outside. He appeared on 93.7 The Fan to express his wishes for the organization.
"Before the start of the season is a better chance than before the start of camp," he said. "Now let's put on your John Lynch hat. Why would you trade him now? Wait until camp starts. There's going to be injuries. And guess what? Price just went up. So, that's why from a Steeler standpoint, if you want him, you better get him now, because you're going to have to pay a lot more later."
Whaley shares a sentiment that Steelers Nation as a whole is feeling. Aiyuk is an elite receiver in the NFL, and he would add a dynamic element the team is sorely missing. He's coming off of a career-high 1,342-yard season. Pairing him with Pickens would give the Steelers a one-two punch that would take the rest of the league by storm.
The same issues and concerns remain for the Steelers. Aiyuk seeks a huge contract extension with whatever team he ends up with. The asking price is reportedly $30 million annually or more. The Steelers have never given a receiver a contract like that, and it's fair to doubt they would break that for Aiyuk. They could handle his cap hit for 2024, but beyond that is a question,
The other issue is the 49ers' asking price. The Steelers likely need to part with a first-round draft pick plus other assets to bring Aiyuk to Pittsburgh. While Omar Khan's reputation is more aggressive than his predecessor, the cost for Aiyuk could still be too much.
Maybe the Steelers are already taking Whaley's advice. Khan has been keeping tabs and negotiating with San Francisco since the NFL Draft, so the team is still interested. The cost and contract are a huge commitment for the Steelers, but if they think Aiyuk is the answer on offense, they need to be aggressive and get their man.
