Steelers Have Competition for WR Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers might have some competition brewing if they'd like to get a wide receiver trade done with the San Francisco 49ers. At tempers begin to flair and the 49ers and star wideout Brandon Aiyuk seem to be closing in on a breaking point, there's a new team rising that may challenge Pittsburgh for a deal.
According to ESPN's and former Steeler Ryan Clark, Aiyuk met with the 49ers after what has been a very public negotiation trial. The two sides remain distant on a deal - from what it appears - and Aiyuk has made it public that it doesn't seem likely something gets done.
Over the last few weeks, Aiyuk has come out and said that the 49ers do not what him anymore, and is now informing Clark that he went to meet with them due to frustrations over the negotiations.
He was not alone, though. Clark reported that he was with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was also involved in the social media video about San Francisco not wanting Aiyuk anymore. Clark, reading the tea leafs, said there may be something to that.
"I'll tell you this. When he sat with us, he did not walk into the room alone," Clark said on ESPN. "First, it was Brandon Aiyuk. Second, it was Jayden Daniels. I'm not a tea leaf reader, but the way that that sounds is that Brandon Aiyuk wouldn't mind playing in Washington."
The Steelers have reportedly been in pursuit of Aiyuk dating back before the 2024 NFL Draft. They reportedly nearly had a deal done during the draft, and many have urged them to get something done as they prepare for training camp in July.
With over $15 million in available cap space, they could make a trade and be able to pay Aiyuk this season. A long-term deal would need to get done for the wideout to be happy, but if Pittsburgh was pursuing a trade before, it's unlikely they don't plan on locking down the All-Pro for more than the 2024 season.
Now, they'll need to do so while Washington becomes a contender. With Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson on the roster, the Commanders have the pieces in place to help second-overall pick Daniels succeed. Adding Aiyuk would only boost an offense - and a team - looking to take massive steps forward this upcoming year.
