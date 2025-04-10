Aaron Rodgers Causing Issues Between Steelers, T.J. Watt?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers still don't have a deal in place for Aaron Rodgers. The 41-year-old quarterback is going into his fifth week of contemplation between signing with the Steelers, waiting for another team, or choosing to retire. And at this point, it appears players are getting upset.
In recent days, the Steelers have made headlines for the wrong reasons for another negotiation as well. This time, it's superstar linebacker T.J. Watt, who sparked plenty of conversation when he posted a cryptic photo on social media. Speaking on the matter while hosting the Rich Eisen Show, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said the tension Watt has may be coming from the quarterback situation as well as negotiations.
"I would say this for T.J. Watt. Couple of things. And this not with any knowledge or background, but one; he's in a contract year. Plainly due for an upgrade. Doesn't have it yet," Pelissero said. "Two, I would fairly tell you, T.J. Watt is probably getting a little sick of waiting on the quarterback question as well."
According to Pelissero, the Steelers have more than one player who's not thrilled about the team's current saga. As they continue to wait for Rodgers to give them an answer, they are spending plenty of time scouting incoming rookie quarterbacks. But there's still no clear cut plan, and it's starting to cause frustration within the organization.
"Cam Heyward, who then proceeded to try and walk that back several times, when he said, 'Hey, you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don't. I don't need to make more of a pitch than that.' That opinion, from everything I've been told, is not solely to Cam Heyward," Pelissero said. "There are other people certainly in the organization, in the locker room, who are just going, 'What are we doing?' We're back for offseason workouts in ten days. We're coming up on the draft. What is the plan? At a time when, if you're a player, you feel like we can win."
Watt is expected to receive a contract extension somewhere around $40 million per season. According to team insider Mark Kaboly, things might not be going well with negotiations, and the price tag may have been higher for Watt than anticipated.
With maybe no progress on a deal and the lingering questions about Aaron Rodgers, Watt may not be too happy with where things stand with the Steelers.
