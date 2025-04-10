New Issue Between Aaron Rodgers, Steelers Emerges
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to wait for Aaron Rodgers, who many hoped would give an answer during Pat McAfee's 'Big Night Aht' at PPG Paints Arena this week. It never happened, and the team may now have to wait until after the 2025 NFL Draft to hear if he's actually coming.
Speaking with 93.7 The Fan, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio explained what the current hold up in the Aaron Rodgers saga is. At one point, it was believed to be the financial limitations Pittsburgh presented the quarterback in their offer, but now, it appears to the be their draft plans.
"I think that’s the bigger issue,” Florio said. "And it goes more like this: what if we determine halfway through the season that this just isn’t a year for the Steelers to do anything significant? OK, let’s find out what the young guy has... So I think you introduce a potential awkwardness. I don’t think he wants to go into a situation where there’s going to be a chance.
Rodgers coud be learning from those before him, most recently Kirk Cousins. Cousins, still with the Atlanta Falcons, signed a $180 million deal with the Falcons last offseason before the team turned around and drafted Michael Penix Jr. eight overall the same offseason.
Now, Cousins is their backup while Penix is their starter.
The Steelers have shown interest in a number of potential first-round quarterbacks, with their latest pre-draft visits including Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Ole Miss's Jaxson Dart.
The team probably has their eye on a quarterback at some point during the NFL Draft. That isn't believed to stop them from wanting Rodgers, and does not change their plans for who will start if Rodgers does end up in Pittsburgh.
Instead, it's about allowing someone to learn under Rodgers. A situation they believe will benefit them now and long-term.
