Steelers' George Pickens Looks Scary Good in Workout Video
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens is preparing for the biggest year of his NFL career to date. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, the former second-round pick has a new running mate and will have a new quarterback - most likely - and is taking full advantage of preparation in the offseason.
Pickens will enter his fourth season in the NFL with DK Metcalf running alongside him. The Steelers traded a second-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for Metcalf, and paid him $150 million over the span over five years.
Pickens' future is uncertain in Pittsburgh, but it isn't stopping him from putting in the work this offseason. And the results are already showing.
In a video of him working with "Route God," a well-known wide receivers coach in NFL circles, Pickens looks bigger and explosive during his route running work.
Despite speculation that Pickens could be traded this offseason, general manager Omar Khan shut down the rumors during the NFL League Meetings.
"You need more than one receiver in this league, and we're fortunate we have George [Pickens] and Calvin [Austin III] and excited about what Roman [Wilson] is going to be able to do for us," Khan said after being asked if the Metcalf trade could lead to moving on from Pickens.
Pittsburgh will likely have a new quarterback in either Aaron Rodgers or a rookie. Mason Rudolph returned this offseason, and could be the fallback plan if Rodgers doesn't work out and a rookie isn't ready.
So, it looks like Pickens is preparing for another season with a new name throwing him the ball. This time, he's got help on the outside and a more developed Calvin Austin in the middle. But he's putting in his own work to ensure that he's ready to make the biggest impact possible when he steps on the field in 2025.
