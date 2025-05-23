Aaron Rodgers Hints at Joining Steelers
While dropping a hint about his future plans regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers, Aaron Rodgers couldn't help but have some fun with a fan base he knows all too well.
During a Q&A with artist Mike, formerly known as Mike Stud, in Austin, Texas, which was filmed and uploaded to YouTube earlier today, a young fan asked Rodgers if he would ever sign with the Chicago Bears.
He used his subsequent response to state that there's a team (hint: the Steelers) who is scheduled to travel to Soldier Field and take on the Bears during the 2025 season before discussing his preexisting relationship with the franchise dating back to his time as a member of the Green Bay Packers.
“No, but I believe there’s a team that might play in Chicago for a road trip, I don’t know," Rodgers said. "I love Chicago though, way more than they love me. It’s been a great relationship."
Rodgers started against the Bears 29 times during his 18 years in Green Bay, going a dominant 24-5 against them in the regular season while throwing for 6,965 yards, 64 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Though he has yet to sign with Pittsburgh, the expectation has remained he'll do so at some point this offseason. Rodgers has made it clear that he's prioritizing his personal life at the moment, though with OTAs and mandatory veteran minicamp set to commence over the coming weeks, the Steelers would like to receive a decision from him sooner rather than later.
Pittsburgh's trip to Chicago will come in Week 12 on Nov. 23, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. EST. The Steelers last played the Bears on Monday Night Football in Week 9 of the 2021 campaign and came out victorious by a score of 29-27.
Their last time playing at Soldier Field, though, was in Week 3 of the 2017 season, resulting in a 23-17 Bears win.
