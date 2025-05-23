Steelers Could Add WR for Aaron Rodgers?
There's plenty of veteran wide receiver talent available to the Pittsburgh Steelers as the offseason enters a bit of a lull, though Aaron Rodgers may directly or indirectly dictate which option the team ultimately hitches their wagon to.
Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette believes it would make sense for the Steelers to prioritize adding a player with ties to Rodgers, such as Allen Lazard, in an attempt to appease his desires.
"Not that you have to do everything Aaron Rodgers wants, but I do think it would make some sense if he wants Allen Lazard on the team and he doesn't want a Gabe Davis or Keenan Allen," Fittipaldo said. "I think it makes all the sense in the world to go out and make him happy."
Lazard has long been a staple of Rodgers' receiver rooms, as the pair first teamed up as members of the Green Bay Packers in 2018 before once again joining forces with the New York Jets over the past two campaigns.
Coming off a 2024 season in which he posted 530 yards and six touchdowns on 37 catches, Lazard remains a potential Steelers target given his chemistry with the four-time MVP.
The 29-year-old has been participating in OTAs with the Jets, and after recently reworking his deal, his base salary was lowered to $2.25 million for 2025 and the final year of his original $44 million pact that he signed in March 2023 was voided, meaning he'll reach free agency next offseason.
If New York were to trade Lazard with a post-June 1 designation, it would save $2.426 million while being saddled with $2.184 million in dead money.
The Steelers wouldn't have to part ways with significant draft capital in order to land him, but Fittipaldo also mentioned that acquiring another receiver is a "dead issue" until, or unless, Rodgers signs with the team.
In that case, a move to supplement the team's current corps at the position isn't imminent. Pittsburgh's receiver room isn't in disarray, but it understands the benefits of bringing in another starting-caliber player in an attempt to maximize its window of contention should Rodgers be on the roster.
