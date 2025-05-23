Steelers Have Competition for Saints WR
As it turns out, the Pittsburgh Steelers weren't the only team who inquired with the New Orleans Saints regarding the availability of wide receiver Chris Olave.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Cleveland Browns also threw their hat in the ring before the Saints essentially shut down trade talks.
“The Saints got inquiries from the Browns and Steelers early in the offseason, and rebuffed them, and Olave’s had a really nice offseason since," Breer wrote. "Maybe someone blows New Orleans away with an offer. But he’s not on the block, and I have a hard time thinking he’s going to be traded."
Rumors popped up on May 16 suggesting Pittsburgh and New Orleans had ramped up discussions surrounding the 24-year-old, though nothing came to fruition at that time.
PennLive's Nick Farabaugh reported that the expected asking price for Olave amongst league sources was at least a Day 2 pick, with a second-rounder being more likely than a third, and that projection may be on the cheaper side considering the Saints have little desire to send him elsewhere.
The Saints picked up Olave's fifth-year option in April, which is worth $15.493 million for the 2026 campaign. His career got off to a fast start after being chosen with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, logging over 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons, though he posted just 400 in eight contests last year after suffering multiple concussions.
As New Orleans ushers in the Kellen Moore era amidst an offseason full of quarterback movement, highlighted by Derek Carr's retirement and the use of a second-round selection on Louisville's Tyler Shough, it desperately needs someone of Olave's caliber in the building to aid a passing offense that may otherwise struggle.
While Pittsburgh appears to covet Olave, it'll likely have to find a suitable No. 2 receiver to pair with DK Metcalf through different means.
