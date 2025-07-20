Aaron Rodgers Releases Hype Video Before Steelers Training Camp
Aaron Rodgers has wrapped up his personal training in preparation for his first, and likely final, training camp as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, which he'll report to on July 23 at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.
In a video posted by Proactive Sports Performance on Instagram, Rodgers was seen throwing both a frisbee and football while working out alongside FOX Sports' Jay Glazer and a host of other NFL players on the beach in California.
Shortly after Rodgers officially signed a one-year deal worth a base salary of $13.65 million in early June and subsequently attended mandatory minicamp with the Steelers, Proactive Sports Performance put out a picture of the 41-year-old working out at their facilities in Westlake Village, Ca.
Rodgers has called the performance center his offseason home for several years running. Running back Kaleb Johnson, who Pittsburgh chose in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, revealed that he worked out alongside the four-time MVP before they ever became teammates.
Additionally, Steelers safety DeShon Elliott and Rodgers were pictured together on Proactive Sports Performance's Instagram just after the latter jokingly stated that the latter should be left "at the retirement home" amidst earlier rumors of the team's interest in the veteran quarterback.
Rodgers has remained active throughout the offseason as he heads into what he's already insinuated will be the final season of his career. The future Hall of Famer began building chemistry with DK Metcalf by way of a throwing session at UCLA in March, and Rodgers also recently hosted some teammates in Malibu.
Following a late-season collapse in 2024 that saw them love five games in a row, including a Wild Card Round showdown with the Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers made a concerted effort to improve its roster while going "all-in" over recent months.
From signing Darius Slay and Rodgers in free agency to adding Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith via trade and handing T.J. Watt a record-breaking extension, Pittsburgh is once again in position to make a playoff push.
The franchise hasn't won a postseason contest in nearly nine years, though, and they're counting on Rodgers to help them break out of that rut.
