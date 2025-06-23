Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Already Back on Field Working
Aaron Rodgers is putting the work in as he awaits his first training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
On Instagram, Proactive Sports Performance put out a picture of Rodgers working out shortly after he attended mandatory minicamp with the Steelers earlier this month.
Several other NFL players, such as Rodgers' former New York Jets teammate D.J. Reed, who is now with the Detroit Lions, and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Israel Mukuamu were also featured in the post.
Rodgers has trained with Proactive Sports Performance, which is located in his home state of California, for several years now. Running back Kaleb Johnson, who Pittsburgh selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, had worked out with the four-time MVP before the two ever became teammates.
Additionally, the performance center's Instagram account also posted a picture of Rodgers with Steelers safety DeShon Elliott in February after the latter jokingly said to leave the former "at the retirement home" amidst early rumors of the team's interest in the veteran quarterback.
Though it didn't take place at Proactive Sports Performance, Rodgers also conducted a throwing session with DK Metcalf at UCLA in March after the latter was sent from the Seattle Seahawks to the Steelers.
Upon officially signing with Pittsburgh on June 6, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the organization was thrilled to see that Rodgers was in tip-top shape.
"They finally got that concretely set up and really they're pumped because now because they feel like Rodgers has remained in good shape despite being away from the team," he said on 'SportsCenter'.
While addressing the team during minicamp, Rodgers stated that he was "all in from now on", according to center Zach Frazier.
Though he'll turn 42-years-old in December and is the oldest active player in the league, Rodgers still seems to have plenty left in the tank as he looks to guide Pittsburgh to its first postseason win in nine years.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!