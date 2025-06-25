Aaron Rodgers Sends Blunt Message to Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to have an all-in quarterback with Aaron Rodgers, and the four-time NFL MVP has surely put his stamp on the team heading toward training camp. And on what may be his final public appearance until training camp, he made sure to send a message to the fanbase and the organization.
Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers discussed his signing with the team, how players like Pat Freiermuth and DK Metcalf have stood out and that he's ready to make a run for a Super Bowl. He also explained how despite this likely being his final season in the NFL, he's going to give the Steelers everything he's got.
"... while I'm in it and for this year, I'm going to give the Steelers everything I've got and empty the tank, and be super comfortable and satisfied with whatever happens," Rodgers said, discussing his final run in the NFL. "Obviously, we dream about playing at the highest level and in the biggest games. But the fact that I can come back to Pittsburgh, play for Mike [Tomlin], get to know the organization, be a part of a special franchise that's had such incredible success. To be able to play and follow in the footsteps of the Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and Lynn Swan and Jack Lambert. Mean Joe Greene. ... Just to be a guy that can put on the same uniform is pretty special to me."
Rodgers said he's working hard this offseason to be able to play "20 games" this season, and according to McAfee, he's doing two-a-day workouts during the offseason.
The Steelers are looking to not just end their playoff win drought but to make a real run for a Super Bowl. They believe they have the quarterback to help them do it, and Rodgers is certainly putting out the word that he's doing what it takes to g
