Steelers Called Dolphins About Star CB Trade
The Miami Dolphins are widely expected to trade star cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the near future, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are among the teams who have been floated as a potential landing spot for the 30-year-old.
During an appearance on ESPN Radio's "Unsportsmanlike", insider Adam Schefter revealed that the Steelers have called the Dolphins to express their interest in acquiring Ramsey, though they don't appear to be the favorites to bring him in at this point in time.
"I think Pittsburgh checked in. I'm not so sure Pittsburgh's gonna be the destination. In fact, if I had to guess, I would say Pittsburgh would not be the likely destination," he said. "I think when you're trying to figure out a home for Jalen Ramsey, two teams that make sense, and we'll see how it plays out, would both be in Los Angeles, be it the Chargers or the Rams. I know people have brought up the Rams, and the Rams just continue to float around out there. It would have to work financially for both sides."
Much has been made about Ramsey's preference to join a team on the West Coast, which would obviously take the Steelers out of the running.
The three-time first-team All-Pro was a member of the Rams from 2019 to 2022, and he won Super Bowl LVI with them, so perhaps he'll reunite with his old colleagues.
Like Schefter noted, the Chargers are another possible destination for Ramsey as a playoff contender who could use some help at corner.
The Steelers similarly are in the market for reinforcements at the position, but they don't appear to be a great match for Ramsey. They already have a pair of starters on the boundary in Joey Porter Jr. and Darius Slay, the latter of whom signed a one-year deal worth $10 million this offseason.
Additionally, Ramsey signed a three-year extension worth $72.3 million with Miami last offseason and is under contract through his age-34 campaign in 2028.
Though he's still a high-level player, perhaps it's a blessing in disguise that Pittsburgh isn't at the front of the line for his services given his hefty price tag that will only rise as he gets older.
