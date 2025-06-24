Ravens LB Wants Revenge on Steelers' Aaron Rodgers
Baltimore Ravens edge rusher Kyle Van Noy will be looking for payback when he faces Aaron Rodgers for the first time in a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform.
During an appearance on NFL Network's "The Insiders", Van Noy said that he's still looking to get even with Rodgers after the latter got the better of the former when the two faced off a decade ago.
"I was back in Detroit, when I was playing inside linebacker for whatever reason, the D-coordinator, who is actually the D-coordinator of the Steelers, wanted to go Cover 0 all game against Aaron Rodgers," he said. "And he caught us, and we're like, 'We gotta run it,' scoring a touchdown to Jordy Nelson. He ended up walking by and kind of tapped me on my butt like, 'Nice try.' So, I got to get him back for that. That's been there for 10 years."
Van Noy, who was on the Lions when that particular play took place, spent the first three years of his career with the franchise before winning two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots in 2016 and 2018.
The 34-year-old has also played for the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers and Ravens, the latter of whom he signed a two-year extension worth $9 million with last offseason.
Van Noy posted a career-high 12.5 sacks for Baltimore over 16 games in 2024, leading to his first-ever Pro Bowl nod.
Rodgers, on the other hand, signed a one-year contract worth a base value of $14.150 million with Pittsburgh earlier this month after a lengthy stay on the open market.
The oldest active player in the league at 41-years-old, he should bring some stability to the quarterback position as the team looks to keep pace with the Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North.
In the aftermath of a disappointing season for Rodgers with the New York Jets last year, Van Noy still believes he is a high-level player who's a perfect fit with the Steelers.
"He's a hell of a player ... I still feel like he's slinging the ball around," he said. "He has the confidence of anybody, especially being a four-time MVP of the league. He's coming into that Steelers, who are ready and primed to have a guy at the helm, at the quarterback position to take them where they want to go."
