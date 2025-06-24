Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Shares Post-Retirement Plans
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made it very clear that he wants no part of his personal life being public knowledge once he retires.
"I didn't need this. I don't feel the need to prove anything to anybody," he said on 'The Pat McAfee Show'. "I don't want the attention, I know that's out there. When this is all done, you won't see me. I don't want to live a life in the public eye."
As Rodgers noted during his spiel on the topic, his career has forced him into the public over for the last 20 years or so while playing at a high level in the NFL. A ton of media attention is bound to come with that territory, but the four-time MVP has never appeared thrilled about all of that extra recognition when it comes to his personal life.
At the same time, he has become more available in some sense by doing his regular guest appearances with McAfee, and he certainly hasn't shied away from voicing some opinions that in turn have led to additional coverage and even scrutiny.
A lot of Rodgers' strong opinions on the topic boiled down to the fact that despite the fact that both he and his wife want to live a private life, there's misinformation spreading around and constant unwanted coverage at every turn.
"It's a sick society ... I lived in the public eye for years, how did that work out?" he said. "I had people calling the paparazzi, posting personal information on the internet. Didn't want any of that. Now, I'm with someone who wants the private life ... stop making (expletive) up ... The entitlement to information in my private life is so (expletive) ridiculous."
Rodgers also stated that he's "pretty sure" the 2025 season will be his last before he hangs up his cleats, so his stay in the public eye won't last much longer if he has any say in the matter.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!