Steelers Sign Former Patriots Veteran
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding another long snapper to their special teams unit, signing NFL veteran Tucker Addington as they head into the summer, according to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.
Addington joins the Steelers as the 90th man on the roster. After the team released running back Jonathan Ward, they opened up a spot before training camp. As they wait for their arrival at Saint Vincent College, they've filled the hole by adding another option as a long snapper.
Addington last played for the Houston Texans this offseason. He spent last year with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots. He's also played for the Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys and the XFL's Houston Gamblers.
He's appeared in 10 games throughout his NFL career.
Addington will compete with Steelers' current long snapper Christian Kuntz.
Kuntz signed a three-year deal with the Steelers this past offseason, inking a $3.765 million deal to remain in Pittsburgh for his fifth season. The 31-year-old made the 53-man roster in 2021 and has remained the team's long snapper since.
Pittsburgh likely views Kuntz as the favorite in this competition but is always looking for options. And with three preseason games, they could have Addington work as the long snapper while Kuntz remains healthy for the regular season. Then, if an injury happens during the regular season, Addington would have experience in Pittsburgh.
