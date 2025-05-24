Aaron Rodgers May Want to Call Steelers Plays
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting for Aaron Rodgers. Everything continues to point to the 41-year-old quarterback signing, but nothing is guaranteed, and one possible disagreement between the two sides may have come out.
The Steelers turned to Rodgers as their top option once it became clear that Justin Fields was going to sign with the New York Jets. Since then, they've added Mason Rudolph and Will Howard, supplying backup plans, but nothing to turn away from landing Rodgers.
The hold up appears to be on Rodgers' side, with the QB making it known he's dealing with issues in his personal life that won't allow him to commit to a team.
If Pittsburgh does have a complaint, though, it may now be discovered. Pat McAfee Show corespondent Mark Kaboly asked a question during a recent epside of his podcast, Kaboly and Mack, sparking the conversation that Rodgers may have thoughts on the play-calling.
"Do you think the playbook matters to Aaron Rodgers? Because I really do believe that it’s gonna be Aaron Rodgers’ playbook. He’s gonna call what he wants to call and that might be a little bit of a battle," Mark Kaboly said. "I wanna believe that Aaron Rodgers is gonna get a lot of carte blanche when it comes to this offense. What he wants to do and what he wants to call."
He then revealed that he's heard that Rodgers may want to call his own plays in Pittsburgh.
"I’ve heard rumblings of Rodgers wanting to call his own plays. I don’t know how true that is, so just keep that in the back of your mind more than a report or anything to that fact," Kaboly said. "I mean he’s been in the league 20 years. He has four MVPs. You have to assume some of that was going to be that anyway."
The four-time NFL MVP likely has warrant to want some control over the offense. However, Pittsburgh hasn't been open to quarterback having much say to change plays since Ben Roethlisberger retired. Maybe that changed with Rodgers' status, but it's certainly an interesting thought to watch if/when he arrives.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!