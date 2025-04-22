Aaron Rodgers Wants Steelers to Roll Out Red Carpet
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have no idea if Aaron Rodgers is going to sign with them or not, and after his only public appearance since free agency started, the questions about if he'll retire - or if he even wants to join the Steelers - are even bigger.
Rodgers is dealing with off-the-field things that are forcing him to concentrate more heavily on his personal life and not football. It's unknown if the Steelers are his top priority if he does return to the game, because he refused to acknowledge they were on the Pat McAfee Show.
"I am trying to be open to everything and not specifically attach to anything when it comes to this decision. I'm not holding anybody hostage, though. I really want to emphasize that," Rodgers said. "Nothing about what I'm saying, I've been up front from the beginning. I don't mean any disrespect to any player on their team, veteran or young guy that comes in, I'm just going through a lot with my personal life that has to take precedence at this point."
Well, NFL insider Michael Silver believes that's because Rodgers wants a grand entrance. Speaking with The Athletic's Scoop City podcast, Silver said that Rodgers' good friend Davante Adams gave him some insight on the quarterback's situation. And Rodgers wants to feel the lights and cameras when he arrives anywhere this season.
"The second thing Davante told me was, I think Aaron wants someone to roll out the red carpet for him," Silver said. "That is what he is looking for. I'm not sure if he would consider the Steelers doing that right now. I'm not positive how Aaron perceives that or how the Steelers perceive that."
The Steelers would most likely not roll out the rep carpet for any quarterback, but especially one that made them wait this long. Pittsburgh hasn't changed their offer and didn't do much to make it look like they're desperate for Rodgers, even if they are.
If that's what Rodgers wants this offseason, he probably won't get it in Pittsburgh. Making the question marks about him actually signing with the Steelers even bigger.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!