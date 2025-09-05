Adam Schefter Makes Mysterious Comment Toward Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- Over the past two seasons, one name tied to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the rumor mill is wide receiver Jauan Jennings. The 28-year-old San Francisco 49ers pass-catcher is a sought-after player in the NFL due to his combination of pass-catching abilities and blocking skills. Entering the final year of his current deal, he recently agreed to a restructuring with the organization that adds a potential $3 million in incentives.
One NFL insider recently mentioned the Steelers in the context of the 49ers' deal with Jennings, but it's unclear what he intended. Adam Schefter appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and discussed the incentive-laden restructuring. One of his comments on the deal was whether or not the Steelers paid attention.
"If he balls out this year, he's gonig to crush it on the free agent market and have a chance to really get paid," he said. "But I bring up this deal because I wonder, I wonder, if the people in Pittsburgh are paying attention."
Blueprint to Follow
Without knowing what Schefter was implying with those comments, there are a few takeaways. The immediate one that jumps out is that this resolution between San Francisco and Jennings is a blueprint for the Steelers to follow. They have two players, defensive tackle Cam Heyward and kicker Chris Boswell, seeking restructured deals and more money. The Steelers have shown little inclination to accommodate these requests, but the 49ers showed them a way to navigate this issue and resolve things.
The Steelers could use incentives to their advantage in both of their contractual standoffs and find a compromise that both sides find satisfactory. With Heyward and Boswell still playing at the top of their games, setting up performance milestones to hit is both motivation and a strong bet from their end. From the Steelers' end, it's a chance to satiate the veteran pair without sacrificing their long-term salary cap flexibility.
Warning from Schefter?
The other, pessimistic interpretation of his words is that this may have been a warning for the Steelers. Schefter didn't get the chance to elaborate on why he specifically mentioned the executive team in PIttsburgh, but it's possible that he was warning them about what might happen if they don't resolve these issues soon.
The downside of this agreement between the 49ers and Jennings is that this all but guarantees that the veteran receiver will hit the open market next offseason. The Steelers might be walking down a similar path with two of their coveted veterans if they don't figure out a solution soon.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!