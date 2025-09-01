Connor Heyward Believes He's Steelers Scapegoat
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are carrying four tight ends on their opening 53-man roster. The tight end room consists of Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward. Heyward was a a player on the roster bubble throughout training camp and the preseason, but he ultimately made the final roster.
Despite being on the Steelers roster, Heyward feels like he gets a bad rap. In a recent conversation with Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Heyward discussed the frustrations of being so ill-perceived by the fan base. Often spoken of as just the younger brother of All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward, Connor feels like he’s become the scapegoat because of his last name.
“At some point, it has to stop,” he said. “Everybody has their own scapegoat for the team. It was Cordarelle Patterson. Now it’s me.”
Heyward aims to outplay those claims in 2025 and escape the unfortunate title of scapegoat or nepotism hire. As the younger brother of such a talented and important player in the league, it’s nearly impossible to escape the shadow that Cam Heyward casts, but Connor is carving out his own unique path in the NFL.
Heyward is less of a true tight end and more so a versatile offensive player. He can block like a tight end, has quickness in route running and can line up as the full back and be a lead blocker for the ball-carrier.
He also is a crucial member of the Steelers special teams unit. A favorite of special teams coach Danny Smith due to his tenacity and effort, the younger Heyward is a key part of both the kick and punt return groups and their kick-off unit. In his NFL career, he’s played in over 100 more special teams snaps than offensive snaps (834 special teams snaps to 784 offensive ones).
The Steelers selected the 26-year-old tight end in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He entered the NFL following a successful career at Michigan State University. He’s played in 51 games since debuting in 2022, totaling 41 receptions on 59 targets for 358 yards and two touchdowns. In 2023, he hauled in a career-best 23 receptions on 34 targets for 167 yards.
He’s also rushed three times for 27 total yards. He’s also recorded 20 tackles, 11 individually and nine assisted.
Beginning his fourth NFL season, this is a make-or-break campaign for Heyward. He can break free of the scapegoat label and become a core part of the organization’s special teams with a strong year. Otherwise, he might not ever escape the label he so badly wishes to erase.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!