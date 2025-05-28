Adam Schefter Reveals Insane Aaron Rodgers, Steelers Scenario
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting for the future Pro Football Hall Of Famer in Aaron Rodgers to decide whether or not he will be joining the team for the 2025 season.
If Rodgers decides not to sign with the team, they will go with Mason Rudolph, Will Howard or Skylar Thompson for the coming season. Despite belief by both the media and the team that Rodgers would be signing by the time training camp comes around, it seems less likely as we move further into the offseason.
ESPN's Adam Schefter had a chance to speak on Rodgers during an appearance on ESPN's Get Up, where he spoke on how long he believes the Steelers will wait for Rodgers decision. He seemed to believe that the Steelers will be quite pateint with Rodgers, willing to wait until the last minute for his decision.
"It's May 27th, and their first game is not until September 7th when they play the New York Jets," Schefter said. “So I would say they're willing to wait until September 7th."
This would be a worst-case scenario for the Steelers. Firstly, the Steelers would have already prepared for the season with a different quarterback, leading to anger from that quarterback. Second, Rodgers would need to learn a new scheme relatively quickly, and in his older age that might be more complicated. Finally, Rodgers would take away valuable time and attention from team needs, compounded with recent lackluster play could be a recipe for disaster.
Now, the best option overall seems to be to maintain who they currently have at quarterback, going with either Rudolph or Howard coming into next season. Whether that produces the top-tier results that the team and fans expect is a different story, but it would offer the most consistent product.
