Steelers' Mason Rudolph Isn't Handing Job to Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into Organized Team Activities and eventually minicamp without Aaron Rodgers. As of now. That's expected to change, but it doesn't mean their current quarterback is going to surrender and move on. Instead, he's looking to earn his place on the roster - and in the starting lineup.
Right now, Rudolph is the Steelers QB1. That will likely change, but he isn't getting upset over it. Instead, he's taking his past experiences and learning from there as he returns to Pittsburgh.
Speaking with Pat McAfee Show correspondent Mark Kaboly, Rudolph shared his thoughts on the looming Aaron Rodgers decision.
"I assumed they were going to sign people and add to the roster because they always go to training camp with four quarterbacks," Rudolph said. "I knew that going in. I am going to respect the privacy of what (general manager) Omar (Khan) told me specifically. That’s for him to decide when, or whatever, they add a fourth."
Rudolph isn't rolling over once Rodgers shows up, though. He's prepared to battle, even if he understands the circumstance. Pittsburgh has viewed Rodgers as their starter throughout the process, and will continue to keep that vision once he signs.
Rudolph wants to prove himself and is trying to do that each day that passes.
"They know what I can do and what we were able to do there toward the end of 2023,” Rudolph said. "They know I can play well when asked to, and my number is called."
There are many fans out there who hope Rudolph gets an opportunity to win the Steelers' starting job this season. He led them to the playoffs and nearly pulled off an upset against the Buffalo Bills last time he was in Pittsburgh. Many want to see if that magic can continue. Including Rudolph himself.
