Analyst Rips Steelers For Cam Sutton Signing
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have taken their fair share of heat for opting to bring cornerback Cam Sutton back to the Steel City after he was charged with domestic battery, evaded law enforcement for weeks and was ultimately released by the Detroit Lions.
NBC Sports' Mike Floiro is not a fan of the Steelers' latest move to shore up their defensive secondary, given Sutton's on going legal situation.
“I don’t get what the Steelers are doing here. Other than saying we had this guy for six years, we got him cheap. He’s a starting corner. We got him cheap. And we’ll just deal with this crap. And it’s a lot of crap,” Florio said. “And it’s a bad look for the Steelers. And it’s a bad look for the Steelers they gave this guy a second chance.”
Sutton was charged with domestic battery earlier this offseason and turned himself in three weeks later. He's since entered a pretrial diversion program in April to resolve his case, according to the Hillsborough County records. When asked how he explained his legal situation to the Steelers, Sutton declined to disclose any details but said the Steelers were checking in on him routinely.
Sutton declined to comment on whether or not he anticipates any disciplinary action being handed down by the league or the Steelers but added that he has continued to remain contact with both parties as he gets back to practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Speaking to the media following his first practice back in Pittsburgh, Sutton said that he had to push through some "adversity" to make it back on an NFL roster. He was one year into a three-year, $33 million deal with the Lions before being released and picked up by the Steelers on a minimum deal. Florio took further issue with Sutton's comments and believes there's only one man to blame for the "adversity" Sutton is facing.
"He’s almost characterizing himself as a victim. ‘We all go through adversity.’ Some adversity is set upon us,” Florio said. “Some adversity we create by the things we do.”
