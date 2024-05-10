Steelers Rookie Shares Story of Teacher Trying to Kill NFL Dream
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added former All-American Beani Bishop to their 90-man roster after the 2024 NFL Draft. But despite the West Virginia cornerback not going in the seven rounds, his professional football dreams are still very much alive.
Heading into rookie minicamp, Bishop is expected to get a shot at making an immediate impact for the Steelers, who believe he could be a starter at the slot positon.
His NFL dream was always there, but not everyone supported it. During the opening day of rookie minicamp, Bishop told the story of a former teacher telling him making it to the pros was never going to happen - until it did.
"It’s just a testament to all the work I’ve put in. …I always felt like I was overlooked and undervalued," Bishop told Trib Live's Chris Adamski. "It just helps me whenever I get comfortable or anything. I had a teacher tell me, when I told her I wanted to be a professional football player. ‘Get a real job, it’s not possible.’ I always try to do the impossible to other people that I know is possible."
Bishop has been passed up most of his career, but he's never allowed that to shut down his goals. He told All Steelers that he received just one FBS offer coming out of high school, starting his college career at Western Kentucky.
Still, he's a firm believer that he'll make an impact and has the tools necessary to compete for the Steelers in year one.
"Coming out of high school, I wasn't a highly recruited guy. Only had one FBS offer," Bishop said. "So, I kind of take the same approach of being a smaller guy, being a guy that was kind of overlooked. And I always play with a chip on my shoulder."
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Steelers Lose Another WR Option
- Rookie CB Follows Family Path to Steelers
- Steelers Testing Troy Fautanu at New Spot
- Watch: Roman Wilson Shows Off Footwork at Steelers Camp
- Former Steelers CB Gets Shot With Titans