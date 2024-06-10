Antonio Brown Gets HOF Endorsement From Former Steelers GM
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are no strangers to the NFL Hall of Fame. With 30 players enshrined, they are one of the most represented teams in the hall, with more players, coaches, and executives heading there in the future.
One player that may get there in the next few years is Antonio Brown. As a Steelers wide receiver, he had one of the most dominant runs in NFL history. Between 2013 and 2018, he recorded six straight 100+ receptions and 1,000+ receiving yard seasons. During his tenure in Pittsburgh, he amassed 837 catches, 11,207 yards, and 74 touchdowns, all ranking second in team history.
If you ask former Steelers GM Kevin Colbert, there is no question regarding AB's Hall of Fame resume. On an appearance on All Things Covered, hosted by Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson, Colbert was adamant that Brown deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame.
"I don't think that can even be debated," Colbert declared.
He further made Brown's HOF case, telling McFadden and Peterson what he thinks made Brown so elite.
“The thing that separated AB was his work ethic. He might not have been the first in the building, but boy, when he got in there, it was on. On the practice field, every rep he was trying and he was trying to dominate...We all get caught up in 40 (yard dash) speeds, and I’m still gonna be the old school. Let’s watch the film. Who’s getting deep, who’s making plays? And AB could do that in every phase of wide receiver play. The thing he developed was that ability to make that contested catch against corners that were bigger than him.”
While Brown's numbers are worthy of the honor, it isn't guaranteed. Between his off-field issues and the position he played, it could take several attempts before he makes it. Still, it is likely just a matter of time until Kevin Colbert is proven right and AB joins the 30 other Steelers players inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.
