Falcons HC Responds to Steelers Warning
PITTSBURGH -- For the first time in 14 years, long-time friends Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and first-year Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris will face off as head coaches. The last time Tomlin coached against Morris, Morris was in his second year as the Buccaneers head coach and lost to the Steelers 38-13.
After Russel Wilson was named the starting quarterback for the Steelers' week one matchup in Atlanta, Tomlin warned Morris that Justin Fields should not be forgotten.
"My friend Raheem Morris better be ready for a Justin Fields package," said Tomlin on the Rich Eisen Show. "There is too much talent to sit around watching all day."
Morris received the message, and listened - kind of.
"Mike told me to prepare for Justin Fields, so we did," Morris said. "Russell is going to go out there and present the challenge he's always presented to teams... But there are roles that guys are going to play, so expect the expected. And that's what we'll do."
"That's a nice way to make me waste time, and he's the master at it," Morris then added.
In short yardage or goal-line situations with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's run game, Justin Fields and his touted running ability could prove indispensable.
Whether that time spent is a waste, we have to wait. Justin Fields could easily be sidelined all game. But time was certainly spent. "Mike told me to prepare for Justin Fields, so we did," said Morris during Wednesday's press conference. Morris added, "There's a lot of unknowns in this game."
Perhaps Morris is sending return fire to Tomlin. The Falcons signed quarterback Kirk Cousins away from the Vikings in the offseason but spent their eighth overall pick on quarterback Michael Penix Jr. out of Washington. Is there a chance the Falcons throw Penix Jr. in to mix up the Steelers' defensive game plan? Or is Morris returning the favor and pressuring the Steelers to "waste" practice time?
No matter the quarterbacks, the storylines of Morris and Tomlin's long-lived friendship from their coaching days on the 2002-2005 Buccaneers and Arthur Smith returning to Atlanta to show his former employer his offense still works should create an entertaining Sunday afternoon.
