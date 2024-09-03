Steelers Sign DT Cam Heyward to Contract Extension
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are keeping their defensive tackle around a few more years, inking captain Cam Heyward to a three-year, $45 million deal, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Heyward and the Steelers have been negotiating all summer, but that hasn't stopped the veteran from playing with the team. Despite many across the league holding in, Heyward decided to practice and remain on the field during negotiations. He's also made it clear that he wanted to play another three seasons, including this one, and now will.
According to Fowler, the deal includes $29 million in new money and $16 million in guaranteed money. With the new contract, Heyward will remain with the Steelers through 2026.
Heyward, 35, is the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year winner. He's also a 10-time captain for the Steelers, including this season. Throughout his time in Pittsburgh, he's been selected to six Pro Bowls and has been named an All-Pro five times in his career (three First-Team and two Second-Team).
The Steelers will keep the band together as long as possible while they hunt for a Super Bowl. With Heyward sticking around, Pittsburgh has he, Minkah Fitzpatrick and T.J. Watt under contract. They also signed inside linebacker Patrick Queen and have two young stars in Joey Porter Jr. and Keeanu Benton on the defensive side of the ball.
The Steelers might not be done yet. With tight end Pat Freiermuth also under negotiations for a new deal, the team could make another big-time signing before they head to Atlanta for Week 1. Their rule is that all negotiations ends when the season starts, giving themselves a clock for when Freiermuth's extension could be finalized. But according to reports, the two sides are in talks, and remain optimistic a deal will get done.
