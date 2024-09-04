Steelers Rivals Get Massive Boost Before Week 1
PITTSBURGH -- On the eve of the regular season, an AFC North foe of the Pittsburgh Steelers is set to return one of its top players following a contract dispute this offseason.
Per multiple reports, Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is in uniform for the team's first practice of the week leading into their Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday. With negotiations ongoing, Chase is taking the necessary steps towards participating in the contest while trying to close the deal on an extension that's likely to come in near the top of the value leaderboard at his position.
Chase still has two years left on his rookie deal, which includes a fifth-year option at $21.8 million for next year that Cincinnati picked up, but he is one of the lone premier players who is extension-eligible that has yet to receive one.
Considering the influx of new deals receivers have signed over the past few months, Chase has "held in" with the Bengals in hopes of joining in on the party. Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb have set the top of the market with average annual values of $35 million and $34 million over four years, respectively, and Chase's figure will likely slot in among those ranks once he comes to terms with Cincinnati.
Chase has attended team practices in recent days and his availability in those sessions has been described as "day-to-day" by Bengals head coach Zac Taylor while the two sides work things out.
He was around the team during training camp and even participated in select drills, though he never wavered regarding his stance on participating in team sessions and had yet to suit up before Wednesday.
Chase has recorded 3,717 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns on 268 receptions over his three years in the NFL. He's posted 314 yards and three touchdowns on 21 catches in four career games against the Steelers.
Pittsburgh travels to Cincinnati in Week 13 before the two teams face off at Acrisure Stadium in Week 18.
