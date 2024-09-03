Former Steelers WR Addresses 'Diva' Outlook
PITTSBURGH -- One of few big trades the Pittsburgh Steelers made this season involved dealing wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers.
The former third round selection was dealt to Carolina in return for defensive back Donte Jackson and a sixth round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft that the Steelers used to select defensive tackle Logan Lee out of Iowa.
When Johnson was dealt, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wrote that the trade was made due to him making "youthful mistakes" and "not acting his age". Towards the end of his tenure, it seemed that the Steelers were eager to fix their locker room issues after a disappointing season.
Fox Sports' Sheena Quick asked Johnson at the end of Panthers training camp if there was something he could share that the league didn't know about him, and Johnson used the time to address comments about his perceived attitude.
“I feel like people say I’m a diva and my attitude is up and down. It’s just sometimes players get misunderstood.” Johnson said.
Often times it seems that people are too quick to place labels on players. After all, they are people too. They are closely examined by millions of fans and media with little recourse to deal with the consequences.
Both marquee players in the trade will take on large roles in the coming season. Johnson will be the top wide receiver in the Panthers offense that desperately needs a spark after a disastrous first season with Bryce Young as their signal caller.
Jackson will likely be the starting right cornerback for much of the season, trying to prove that he is an upgrade compared to Levi Wallace and Patrick Peterson. With Logan Lee making the 53-man roster as a rookie, it is possible the Steelers could "win" the trade just one season in.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.