Falcons Could Lose Star for Steelers Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steeler are preparing for Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, and will be without one of their star offensive linemen in Isaac Seumalo, who's nursing a pectoral injury. But they won't be the only ones worried about injuries this week, as the Falcons could be missing one of their biggest names.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris confirmed that tight end Kyle Pitts will be limited in practice to start the week due to a hamstring injury. Atlanta will practice three days before holding a walk-through prior to Week 1 against the Steelers. Morris said he isn't particulary worried about Pitts missing the game, but the situation is one to monitor.
Without Pitts, the Falcons would turn to backups Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley as their tight ends against the Steelers.
Pitts, 23, caught 53 passes for 667 yards and three touchdowns last season for Altanta. He was working under now Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, and had quarterback Desmond Ridder throwing him the ball. Now, he's looking to line up with Morris as his head coach and Kirk Cousins as his starting quarterback.
The Steelers are monitoring a few injuries of their own as running back Jaylen Warren, cornerback Cory Trice, wide receiver Roman Wilson and offensive tackle Troy Fautanu are all going to try and progress enough throughout the week to play. Warren is dealing with a hamstring injury and said he expects to be on the field. Trice is dealing with a groin, Wilson an ankle sprain and Fautanu an MCL injury.
Like the Falcons, the Steelers will spend three days of practice and then one walk-through to determine their injury statuses. Both teams will put out their final injury report on Friday, and are set to kickoff against each other at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
