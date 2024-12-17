Ravens Afraid Steelers Will Re-Sign Diontae Johnson?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will get their second matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, but unlike their first meeting, one former player won't be on the field. Baltimore announced wide receiver Diontae Johnson has been excused from the team for the week, making it known he will not play against his former team.
Johnson and the Ravens are coming to a crash and burn end. After trading with the Carolina Panthers for him, Johnson has played just 39 snaps, and the team did not see him the last time he was active. Johnson refused to enter the game for Baltimore in Week 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles, and does not appear to be in the team's plans moving forward.
When asked about the situation, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh refused to answer why Johnson will not be around the team, nor why the team decided to handle the situation the way they did.
"What I foresee really, to be honest with you, and all I'm really thinking about right now, is Pittsburgh and getting our team ready for Pittsburgh. So, he won't be here this week, and next week will take care of itself," Harbaugh said.
Could it be that the Ravens are nervous the Steelers will get a shot to re-sign him? Is that why they aren't releasing him? Or maybe are waiting to release him.
"Something to keep in mind if Baltimore cuts Johnson: It plays Pittsburgh -- Johnson's old team -- in Week 16. Whether the Steelers would want him back is unclear, but the way some people around the league see it: The threat of him sharing Ravens offensive intel with Pittsburgh could make Baltimore hold on to him," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said after the Johnson suspension.
Pittsburgh probably wouldn't be very interested in Johnson, but never say never. With struggles at wide receiver and George Pickens out with a hamstring injury, they could use another name. Mike Williams hasn't worked out, and no one is stepping up to be the true WR2. So, you never know.
It wouldn't be surprising if Johnson ended up on waivers following the Steelers game, giving the wideout another opportunity with a new team. Maybe that's Pittsburgh. But it sure does feel like the Ravens are keeping Johnson around for this week only because of who they are playing and the AFC North title that is on the line.
