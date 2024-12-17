Tom Brady Makes Bold Steelers Prediction
If the Pittsburgh Steelers have their sights set on sealing their fate as AFC North champions against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, they're going to have to recover from, and clean up, what was an all-around poor performance versus the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15.
FOX broadcaster and seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady said as much after commentating the game, expressing that he expects the Steelers to learn from their loss and reestablish themselves against the Ravens.
"If they go to Baltimore, which they are, they're gonna have to play a clean game," Brady said via the NFL on FOX's YouTube page. "Limit penalties, limit turnovers. The thing they did last time they played Baltimore, they possessed the football, 36-minute time of possession. It's gotta be a similar formula. I think they're gonna learn from what happened [Sunday against the Eagles] and be much better next week."
Against the Eagles, Pittsburgh found little luck on either side of the ball. Its defense allowed Philadelphia to rack up 401 yards of total offense and win the time of possession battle by nearly 20 minutes, which was also a byproduct of the Steelers' own offense posting just 163 yards.
Perhaps its showing in Philadelphia against one of the best teams in the league was an anomaly, but Pittsburgh has to rebound quick in order to keep pace within the AFC playoff race.
Baltimore made easy work of the New York Giants this past Sunday, winning by a score of 35-14 while reigning MVP Lamar Jackson threw for five touchdowns.
The Ravens (9-5) are now a game behind the Steelers (10-4) in the division ahead of their meeting this weekend. Pittsburgh won the first contest of the year between the two sides in Week 11 and would clinch the North with another victory in Baltimore, which won't come easy.
With some optimism regarding the potential availability of the likes of George Pickens and T.J. Watt among others, however, the Steelers look to be inching closer to full strength during the most crucial part of the campaign, which should help them leave their loss to the Eagles in the past.
