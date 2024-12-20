Ravens Could Suffer Huge Blow Before Steelers Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are without their star wide receiver in George Pickens for their Week 16 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, but they may not be the only team down an offensive weapon.
After missing several days of practice, the Ravens listed both Nelson Agholor (concussion) and Rashod Bateman (foot) as questionable heading into the weekend. Agholor did not practice throughout the week, while Bateman seemed to have suffered his foot injury during the team's second day of practice.
Head coach John Harbaugh said despite not practicing, Agholor does have enough time to be cleared from concussion protocol in order to play against the Steelers. As for Bateman, the team will continue to evaluate him over the next 24 hours in efforts to determine his availabilty for the game.
"We'll be working through all of those things in the next few hours and few days even, but we'll be in good shape and be ready to roll on [Saturday]," Harbaugh said on the injury to Bateman.
For the Ravens, they have also listed outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle) and offensive guard Daniel Faalele (knee) questionable for the game. Odafe recorded 2.5 sacks in his first showing against the Steelers this season.
cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring) and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (personal) have been ruled out.
