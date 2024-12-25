Bengals Re-Sign Former Steelers DT
PITTSBURGH -- The Cincinnati Bengals signed a former member of the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad in Domenique Davis.
Davis will now begin his second stint with the Bengals following his time with the team in the 2022 season. During the 2022 season, Davis played in two games for the team and totalled three tackles.
On November 5, Davis signed with the Steelers' practice squad following his release from the Bengals' practice squad on October 22. Davis had been a standout in summer workouts with the Bengals but was released and picked up by the Steelers. T
The Steelers did not elevate Davis before releasing him on December 6.
Davis was an undrafted free agent out of University of North Carolina, Pembroke. UNCP is a Division II school playing in the Conference Carolinas.
Following a release in 2020 from the New York Jets after being signed by them following the draft, Davis played in the USFL for one season with the Houston Gamblers.
With the Gamblers, Davis logged 24 solo tackles and four sacks in ten games with the team.
Now, following his release from the Steelers, Davis will join a divisional rival with the teams set to meet during Week 18. In the last game of the season for both teams, the Steelers will take on the Bengals with possible playoff implications on the line for the Steelers.
It is not very likely that Davis will be called up for that final game, but an interesting opportunity as he helps the Bengals prepare for that game. As someone who has been with both teams this year, it is possible he can provide insights into how to take on the Steelers better in a game that could be quite important for them.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!