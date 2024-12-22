Steelers CB Suffers Knee Injury
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. left early in the team's Week 16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens with what was initially ruled a calf injury. His orginial diagnosis left him questionable to return, where he was able to get back onto the field for a brief time in the second half. But after further testing, it appears the second-year cornerback actually suffered a knee injury that is also causing pain elsewhere.
According to ESPN's Brooke Pryor, Porter was evaluated after he tried to return to the game and found to have a knee injury, not a calf injury. However, whatever the knee injury is, is also causing pain to his calf area.
He was removed from the field once again, being quickly ruled out. Now, with four days until the team hosts the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17, he'll go through further testing to see the significance of the injury and his timeline for return heading into the final two games of the season.
Pittsburgh is already without Donte Jackson, who missed Week 16 with a back injury. Cory Trice and James Pierre finished the game on the outside, giving up 207 passing yards and three touchdowns to Lamar Jackson in the loss.
Against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, the Steelers will be hoping for at least one of their starting cornerbacks to be on the field. However, they'll also have to play injuries cautious as they inch closer to the postseason and have their place in it secured.
