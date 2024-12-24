Steelers Top Playoff Seed Revealed
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a wide range of potential playoff seeding outcomes with two weeks left in the regular season, which will dictate the toughness of their path to a Super Bowl berth.
ESPN's Seth Walder released his latest seeding forecast, which pinned the top wild card spot as the No. 5 seed for Pittsburgh's most likely landing spot at 42.3%.
The likelihood of the Houston Texans, who won the AFC South, to finish at No. 4 was 84.2%, making them the most probable first-round matchup for the Steelers. The two teams have never played one another in the postseason.
Walder's projections gave Pittsburgh a 36.2% chance to finish on top of the AFC North and earn the No. 3 seed, while the Baltimore Ravens' prospects for that same position sat at 43.8%.
The Los Angeles Chargers have 67.1% odds to end up as the No. 6 seed according to his estimations, setting them up for a meeting with the North champion. The Steelers defeated them in Week 3 while Baltimore won the battle of the Harbaugh's in Week 12, so both teams would have the comfort of knowing they could handle Los Angeles if it came to it.
Walder's system also accounted for the possibility of the Steelers taking the division and dropping to No. 4 behind Houston. For that outcome to materialize, the Texans would have to defeat Baltimore on Wednesday as well as the Tennessee Titans in Week 18 while Pittsburgh wins one of its remaining contests versus the Kansas City Chiefs or Cincinnati Bengals.
In such a world, the Ravens would likely claim the No. 5 seed (42.8%), which would make for a third rematch between the bitter rivals this season.
Pittsburgh, if it drops to No. 6 (9.3% likelihood) behind either the Chargers or Denver Broncos, would also stand a solid chance of facing Baltimore at No. 3.
If the Steelers lose out while Los Angeles and Denver both win out, they would drop to the No. 7 seed (1.3% chance) and likely face the Buffalo Bills, whom Walder handed a 87.2% chance of landing the No. 2 spot.
