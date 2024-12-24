Ravens Land Former Steelers WR
PITTSBURGH -- Following his release from the Houston Texans on Friday, the Baltimore Ravens picked up wide receiver Stevens Sims. Sims was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2021 to 2022, playing in 13 games mostly as a kick returner.
Sims' stats with the Steelers totaled 14 receptions for 104 yards and 13 rushing attempts for 40 yards. Sims' longest reception with the Steelers was for 28 yards.
Sims will be joining his 5th team with the Ravens, after starting his career in Washington before moving to the Bills practice squad, then the Steelers, followed by the Texans and now the Ravens.
As a member of the Texans this season, Sims played seven offensive snaps, mostly logging snaps on special teams. On punt returns, he returned 16 punts for an average of 6.2 yards with a long of 26 yards. On kick returns, he returned 7 kicks for an average of 27.9 yards per return.
Sims best season came in 2019 as a rookie with Washington, where Sims caught 34 passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 85 yards and one touchdown in 9 attempts. Sims was the fourth highest in receiving yards behind Terry McLaurin, Chris Thompson and Kelvin Harmon.
Desmond King III is set to be the starting return man when the Ravens take on the Texans on Dec 25, but two fumbles on returns by King has put Sims in a position where he could play against his former team just days after being released by them.
The Texans also made a move with the ravens involving a former Steeler, picking former Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson off waivers. The Steelers were unable to acquire Johnson even if they wanted to, as the Texans had an earlier claim order.
