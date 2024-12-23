Steelers Captain Calls Out NFL: 'It's Not Easy'
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are finishing off a three-game in 11-day stretch where he faced the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens and are now set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. During that time, they've lost multiple players to injuries, and one of their biggest stars is speaking out on the manner.
When asked about the stretch prior to the Chiefs game, defensive captain Cam Heyward said he's looking for answers as to the consequences to the players in stretches like these.
"I think that's definitely a concern," Heyward said. "It's a [Players Association] thing as well as the NFL thing. You don't want to mess up the product, but we've been saying this since we got Thursday Night games. It's not easy. I played on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday you name it, we signed up for it. But what does it do to the players? And I wish we had better answers."
Throughout the three-game stretch, the Steelers have lost both of their starting cornerbacks, their starting safety, defensive tackle, and multiple depth and special teams players like Tyler Matakevich and Ben Skowronek.
Heyward, like the rest of the Steelers are focused on the Chiefs. But there have been players throughout this stretch making it known there are issues with the tight windows. Not that there's belief it will change.
"It would be better if we had a bye week before a Wednesday game," Heyward said. "We just got done playing Saturday, but I can't cry about it. It's not something I'm really focused on right now. We're not afforded that luxury of even trying to think about it. There's bigger fish to fry, and the Chiefs are coming here and Christmas is that day, so looking forward to it."
