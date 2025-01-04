Bengals Suffer Major Blow Before Steelers Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Cincinnati Bengals will not have their star running back, Chase Brown, in Week 18 as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to The Score's Jordan Schultz, Brown will not play in the regular season finale due to an ankle sprain he suffered in Week 17.
Brown came into the weekend listed as questionable after not being able to practice. The team decided he would test his ankle during pre-game warm ups and see if he'd be able to play. After coming out onto the field and doing some cutting, Brown was seen shaking his head no and then heading back with trainers into the tunnel.
This season, Brown has rushed for 990 yards and seven interceptions. In the Steelers last matchup with the Bengals, they gave up 70 yards and a touchdown to the running back.
Without Brown, the Bengals will turn to Trayveon Williams and Khalil Herbert at running back. Since joining the Bengals at the trade deadline, Herbert has rushed just eight times for 45 yards. Williams has not taken a rushing attempt yet this season.
For the Bengals, they need to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Steelers can claim the fifth seed in the Wild Card with a win over Cincinnati.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!