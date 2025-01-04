QB Index: Steelers' Russell Wilson is Dangerously Close to Kenny Pickett
PITTSBURGH -- In the midst of a three game losing skid, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been unable to rely on the skill of quarterback Russell Wilson to will them to victories.
After receiving the starting job and playing incredibly early on, his numbers have worsened significantly.
According to NFL.com's Nick Shook, Wilson now ranks as the 21st best quarterback in the league.
Once as high as No. 7, Wilson has now dropped to just one spot ahead of former Steelers quarterback and current Eagles backup Kenny Pickett.
"For much of Wilson's tenure with the Steelers, the good has outweighed the bad. The last two games have swung the needle in the opposite direction," Shook wrote. "He's had chances to propel the Steelers in key spots in his last two games and has either come up short or thrown away possessions, sowing new doubt in the Steelers' potential as we near the postseason," Shook wrote. "He'll need to get it right quickly to salvage this season."
Once a top team in the league, the Steelers have lost momentum as contenders consistently over the last month. Although early season success led to them locking up a playoff spot during a loss, they completely squandered an easy opportunity to win the division and have given control to the Baltimore Ravens.
Wilson's lack of production has put him firmly in third in the division in Snook's index, with Lamar Jackson at No. 1 and Joe Burrow in third.
There is an argument to be made that both of those quarterbacks have better weapons to work with in the passing game, but 21st is far from ideal for Wilson and the Steelers.
He will have one last chance in the regular season to bring his ranking up, as the Steelers will take on the Bengals this Saturday.
