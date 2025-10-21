Bill Cowher Shares Wild Steelers, Joe Flacco Solution
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Joe Flacco problem. After losing to him in their Week 7 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh is 0-2 the last two seasons with Flacco not being the team's Week 1 starter but stepping in and beating the Steelers.
Well, former Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Cowher has a solution. He says, if you can't beat him, join him, urging the Steelers to complete the cycle and bring Flacco to Pittsburgh this offseason.
Cowher Says Sign Flacco
Sharing his thoughts on NFL Today, Cowher urged his former team to be the final AFC North team to add Flacco. The long-time Baltimore Ravens champion has played with the three other divisional teams in the Cleveland Browns and Bengals.
"The only quarterbacks who have played Mike Tomlin 10 times or more who have winning records are Tom Brady and Joe Flacco," Cowher said. "So my advice to Mike … just sign him in the offseason."
What a wild turn of events that would be, but it's definitely not out of the question for the Steelers in 2026. They better hope to get the upper-hand against Flacco the next time they play the Bengals, but if he chooses to stick around another season, maybe they could bring him in.
Flacco in 2026?
The Steelers have Aaron Rodgers under contract for one year, but don't expect him back in 2026. At 41 years old, Rodgers is expected to retire and end his NFL career after just one season in Pittsburgh, leaving the black and gold searching for their next starting quarterback.
Mason Rudolph signed a two-year deal in the offseason, and could be in line to start next season if the Steelers don't bring anyone else in. Rookie, Will Howard, could also get an opportunity to start, but that does leave another roster spot open for the Steelers.
If they can't beat him, maybe they do bring in Flacco as their third and final placeholder on the roster. It's not like a quarterback over the age of 40 is going to have a larger market, and while teams will want Flacco on their roster, maybe Pittsburgh can convince him that without a set starter, he has a place with them that could lead to a starting role.
It'd be a wild turn of events for the Steelers, but Cowher has a point - if Pittsburgh can't beat Flacco, maybe bring him in to join them.
