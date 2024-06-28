Steelers Opponent Already Calling Out Russell Wilson
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers' newest quarterback Russell Wilson probably had the week two matchup circled as soon as the NFL schedule was released. The Steelers take on the Denver Broncos, Wilson's former team, at Mile High Stadium. This will be the first time Wilson faces the franchise where his career plummeted.
To say this is a revenge game for both sides is putting it mildly. Wilson wants to wreak havoc on the Broncos. They stripped him of his starting job and committed to paying nearly $100 million to make sure Wilson doesn't play for them. Obviously, he'd love to show his former team how big a mistake they made.
Similarly, the Broncos are chomping at the bit to go against their former signal-caller. One Broncos defender in particular already called out Wilson.
Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith recently appeared on The Drive, hosted by Zach Bye and Phillip Lindsay, on Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan. During his segment, the hosts naturally brought up facing Wilson and the Steelers. Griffith was excited about the opportunity, and the chance to beat Wilson.
"I'm really excited obviously for any game I get to play in," Griffith said. "But you see that one you're excited to go out there and - beat the Steelers, first of all, it's a great organization. I want to pick off Russ, for sure. I think that would be really cool, just to pick him off and get the victory, first and foremost."
Griffith may find that to be a more difficult challenge than he anticipates. Wilson is historically strong at protecting the football. Even during the past two seasons with the Broncos, he threw 11 and eight interceptions respectively. His 2023 numbers were one of the lowest interception totals in the NFL. For reference, Sam Howell threw 21 during the 2023 season. Wilson's eight picks are a dream compared to that.
What Griffith may be right about is earning the victory. The Steelers struggle when playing in Denver. Their last trip there was in 2018. The Steelers were 7-2-1 entering the matchup and were upset by a 4-6 Broncos team. Before that, the Steelers lost a heartbreaking divisional-round matchup against Peyton Manning and the eventual Super Bowl-winning Broncos.
The week two matchup between the Steelers and Broncos will be a fiery one. Russ and his former teammates will be extra motivated, but it will be even more important for the Steelers to earn a victory early in the season.
