Steelers Insider Optimistic About QB Despite Criticism
PITTSBURGH -- One of the biggest topics after the Pittsburgh Steelers completed their minicamp was quarterback Justin Fields. His upside and potential have been hotly contested since the Steelers traded for him. With training camp approaching, he will be under the microscope again as he and Russell Wilson battle it out for the QB1 designation.
A headline that emerged from minicamp was Fields' accuracy. Multiple reports indicated he looked inconsistent with his accuracy. Team insiders Mark Kaboly and Ray Fittipaldo had similar reports. The headlines spread like wildfire, with many taking the comments to mean that Fields was struggling immensely.
That isn't the case, though, according to team insider Ray Fittipaldo. He was recently a guest on 93.7 The Fan with hosts Joe Starkey and Paul Zeise and discussed the Fields reports specifically. Discussing the accuracy issues, Fittipaldo downplayed his reports, saying to not read too much into it this early in the process.
"Can he put the ball where it needs to go on a consistent basis?" he asked. "And just from observing and talking to people in that building, that was a little of an issue. But I wouldn't make it a big deal in May and June," he said.
Fittipaldo's words are a beacon of logic among a sea of overreactions. The Steelers have big plans for Fields, and those plans take time. What many are quick to dismiss is how young Fields is. At just 25 years old, he has plenty to learn about being a starting QB in the NFL. The Steelers know that, so they are being patient with him. Most likely more patient than the media and fans are willing to be.
"I want to give the guy the benefit of the doubt," he said. "I want to see what he does in a different system. He had a couple of OCs. a couple of quarterbacks coaches in Chicago...I want to see him for a full give, six weeks in training camp before I make any determinations on whether he's good or not."
With training camp a few weeks away, the Steelers will put Fields to the test. Russell Wilson may have the starting job locked up already, but that doesn't mean Fields won't try to make it a competition. More important for him, however, is making sure he is improving his play in the pocket and giving the Steelers a glimpse of their starting quarterback in 2025 and beyond.
