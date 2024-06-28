Insider Denies Steelers Blockbuster Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The chatter surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers and their wide receivers refuses to stop. Recently team and NFL insiders suggested the trade talks for San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk were picking up again. Aiyuk hasn't helped the case with some calculated social media and television comments either. No trade has been finalized yet, but a move still feels close.
In a recent article by Sports Illustrated's NFL analyst Albert Breer, he addressed the hottest trade topic in the league. According to him, the situation is still is tenuous between Aiyuk and the 49ers, but he doesn't think the team will ultimately move him.
"I think they will get Aiyuk there over the next couple of months. Even if things seem bleak now," he wrote.
Despite this, many others think a trade is imminent. Breer chimed in on that as well. He believes that if a trade occurs, the Steelers won't be involved. He discussed the team's rumored pursuit of Aiyuk and downplayed the idea.
"The Pittsburgh Steelers really don’t go outside the organization to fill that position," he wrote. "Don Looney was the last player to be Pittsburgh’s leading receiver in any single season who wasn’t homegrown, and that was during World War II. They draft and develop, sometimes to a fault, at that spot."
Breer makes an interesting point. The team has had immense success drafting and wide receivers. It's fair to assume they are confident in their ability as an organization to continue that. Why then, would you give up valuable assets and spend an excessive amount of money on this position?
What he fails to consider, however, is the way the Steelers operate is drastically different under Omar Khan. Khan is aggressive, savvy, and cunning. When he sets his eyes on a player, via trade or the draft, he gets them. And when he wants to move on from a player, he's the best in the league at getting above market value in return.
None of that matters though if Breer's comments hold up. As talented as Aiyuk is, the Steelers are a team that historically depends on homegrown talent. If the Steelers continue prioritizing the development of their own drafted player, there is no need or room for Aiyuk or the cost of his next contract.
