Analyst: Steelers QB Plans Shifted in Offseason
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers completely revamped their quarterback room following an unsatisfactory 2023 season. With that came the signing of Russell Wilson from the Denver Broncos and the acquisition of Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears.
Wilson signed as a free agent while Fields arrived via a trade that sent a sixth-round pick to Chicago.
With the roster turnover and hiring of Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator, the Steelers will look to revive their offense this coming season.
Mike Greenberg, analyst for ESPN, believes that if they had known how cheap Fields would have been, they never would have sought out Wilson in the first place.
“I believe that if you gave the Steelers truth serum, they’ll never admit this — nor should they — but if they had known at the time that they were going to be able to get Justin Fields for the price that they got him for, I don’t think they would have signed Russell in the first place,” Greenberg said. “The bottom line of it is, at the time they signed Russell Wilson, which was right off the bat…I think that was at a moment in time when the asking price on Justin Fields was [high], and the Steelers decided, ‘We’re not meeting that price.’ But had they known it was eventually going to [drop], they would have [landed] him and given him every chance to be their starter.”
This opinion seems to not reflect the thoughts of the Steelers front office however. They were able to land Wilson for the veteran minimum, and with a player of that pedigree it was well worth the contract. If Wilson is still on the board after Fields at the same price he was in reality, the Steelers would still likely have sought him out.
To have a quarterback room with Super Bowl experience as well as one of the most mobile quarterbacks in the history of the league is a luxury for the Steelers. I believe they would not give up the room they now have given the relative low cost and high upside and potential.
