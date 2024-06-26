Steelers QB Works Out With DK Metcalf
PITTSBURGH -- The dead of the offseason is here, but that isn't stopping the Pittsburgh Steelers from gearing up for the season. Presumptive starting quarterback Russell Wilson has been working out at UCLA recently and has been teaming up with some NFL superstars and old friends in the meantime.
John Shackleton is a personal trainer and performance coach working with Wilson. Shackleton shared a video of Wilson working out with one of his former teammates. In the video, shared on his X account, Wilson is throwing passes
The two look completely in sync still, despite not playing together in two seasons. It makes sense when you look at the rapport Wilson and Metcalf developed together in Seattle. They combined for over 3,000 yards in the air and 29 touchdowns over three seasons. Metcalf's career-best seasons in touchdowns and yards both came with Wilson under center. With Russ at QB in Seattle, he helped establish Metcalf as one of the NFL's most dynamic and feared receivers.
There were offseason rumblings that the Steelers might be attempting to reunite Wilson and Metcalf in Pittsburgh. The Steelers would move mountains to make it happen, but it's unlikely the Seahawks have any interest in parting with their best player. When it comes to the Steelers, you can't write them off completely. They've been involved in far crazier rumors this summer already.
The biggest takeaway from the video is that Russ is working hard. He enters the 2024 season with a chip on his shoulder. His stock around the NFL plummeted after two seasons in Denver, and this year in Pittsburgh is crucial to reviving it. Getting in that extra work with Metcalf is encouraging to see if you're a Steelers fan. Training camp and preseason are just weeks away, and the Steelers are getting a motivated and determined Russell Wilson.
