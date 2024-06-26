Extend? Steelers Have Major Decisions on Several Players
PITTSBURGH -- The 2024 season hasn't even begun, but the Pittsburgh Steelers need to keep an eye toward 2025. The team has several important players in their current deals' final seasons, and they will need to make decisions on all of them at some point. Omar Khan already stated that the team won't alter their in-season no-negotiation policy, leaving him just a few weeks to finalize any contracts before the season.
Khan doesn't seem to be in a rush to make any decisions though. He wants his quarterbacks to play out 2024 and figure out the contracts after the season. It's safe to say he feels that way about most, if not all, of the other players on expiring deals.
"I'm more worried about the quarterback for this year," he told 93.7 The Fan while discussing the organization's negotiating policies.
With that in mind, which Steelers should Khan try to extend? Which players should play out the 2024 season before making a decision? And what players should the Steelers let walk once the season is done?
Extend: Pat Freiermuth & Cam Heyward
Freiermuth is an easy answer. He's 25 years-old, so he should give the team a few more seasons of productivity. If healthy, you can pencil him in for 700-900 yards receiving. He should take another step forward with a competent QB throwing him the ball and put himself in a golden position to sign an extension. If the Steelers were to announce any new deals before the season begins, it should be Freiermuth.
Heyward is another player who deserves another contract, it's just a matter of the details. Unless he takes a significant step back in 2024, he's still an elite defense lineman who the Steelers can't replace. The length of the deal and the salary are sticking points, but another dominant season should help a deal get done.
Wait it Out: Justin Fields, Elandon Roberts, Jaylen Warren, Donte Jackson
The truth is that most, if not all, of the players on expiring contracts fall into this category. Justin Fields, Donte Jackson, Elandon Roberts, and Jaylen Warren are four in particular to focus on.
Fields and Warren are potential starters in 2025 and beyond, so their play and progress this season is crucial. Warren is a restricted free agent at the end of the year, giving the Steelers a bit more control over his contract situation compared to Fields.
Roberts is likely playing his final season with the Steelers. With the team drafting Payton Wilson, they have a future starter on their hands. If Wilson is ready for action in his rookie season, it could push Roberts down the depth chart and possibly out of the organization. If he needs more time, Roberts' dependability and consistency could earn him a second contract with the team.
Donte Jackson is an interesting situation. The Steelers have a history of cutting ties with their second cornerbacks after a season or two, so Jackson could fall into that category. He was also brought in as the return for Diontae Johnson, so expectations are a bit higher than they were for someone like Steven Nelson. If he fits the defensive system and helps Joey Porter Jr. grow in his second season, Jackson may force his way back for 2025.
Let Walk After 2024: James Daniels, Najee Harris, Russell Wilson
This is where the debate really begins, so let's get into it.
James Daniels is good as gone after the season. He'll be under 30 and in line for a huge contract on the open market. The Steelers drafted guard Mason McCormick to provide options for next year. All signs point to Daniels leaving after the season.
The same can be said for Najee Harris. When the team declined his fifth-year option, the writing on the wall became clear. Unless he has a record-setting year, the Steelers will move on in 2025.
Russell Wilson is hoping that 2024 is a rebound year for his reputation. Despite throwing for 20+ touchdowns and less than 10 interceptions in 2023, the chatter around his play is that it has significantly dropped off. The Steelers don't need him to be a superstar this season, they need a game manager. If Wilson plays well the team might want to ride with him in 2025. However, there is something about this situation that feels like this arrangement is for one year only.
Omar Khan may feel differently. Some of these players might fit his vision for the organization moving forward and some won't. It's a difficult situation filled with tough choices for Khan and the Steelers as they navigate the upcoming season.
