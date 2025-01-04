Browns QB Decision Could Have Major Impact on Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are still alive in the hunt for the AFC North title, but they won't receive any help from the Cleveland Browns in catching the Baltimore Ravens during the final week of the regular season.
Bailey Zappe, who signed with Cleveland in October and has not appeared in a game this year, is expected to start at quarterback against Baltimore on Saturday.
Zappe made eight starts and saw the field for a total of 14 contests with the New England Patriots between the 2022 and 2023 campaigns, throwing for 2,053 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions during that stretch.
A former fourth-round pick out of Western Kentucky, Zappe was waived by the Patriots at final roster cuts back in August. He proceeded to land on the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad before the Browns poached him.
Now, he will be thrown into the fire in favor of Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Jameis Winston, the latter of whom is dealing with a shoulder injury, against a Baltimore squad that just needs a win in order to clinch the division.
Winston was benched in the middle of Cleveland's Week 15 matchup against Kansas City and has not partaken in any game action since. The 30-year-old and former No. 1 overall pick provided a spark at times, however, throwing for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 picks while leading the Browns to victories over both the Steelers and Ravens.
Thompson-Robinson, a sixth-round pick from UCLA in the 2023 NFL Draft, has tallied six interceptions and zero scores on the year across six contests (two starts) and 115 attempts.
If it wasn't already clear, Cleveland's current outlook at the quarterback position is bleak, and things weren't any better when Deshaun Watson was healthy either.
Slotted in at No. 3 in the draft order at the moment, the Browns have a long-term incentive to lose to Baltimore and secure their chance to potentially select their signal caller of the future in April.
Cleveland will suit up without a number of key players at other positions due to injury as well, providing the Steelers with a bleak outlook as it pertains to their chances of uprooting the Ravens.
Even if Baltimore does lock up the North with a win, Pittsburgh should still have plenty of motivation heading into its game versus the Cincinnati Bengals.
If the Steelers were to come out on top, they would eliminate the Bengals from playoff contention while securing their spot as the No. 5 seed, which would set up a first-round meeting with the Houston Texans.
Should Pittsburgh suffer defeat, it would fall to No. 6 if the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Steelers would face Baltimore next weekend in that scenario while Cincinnati would make the field as the No. 7 seed if the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos both lose.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!