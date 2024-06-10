Steelers Extend Mike Tomlin's Contract
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a sudden, but not surprising announcement this week about the future of their long-time head coach.
The Steelers announced the day before the start of mandatory minicamp this week that head coach Mike Tomlin had been awarded a three-year contract extension that would keep him in Pittsburgh through the 2027 season, which would be his 21st with the franchise.
"Mike Tomlin's leadership and commitment to the Steelers have been pivotal to our success during his first 17 years as head coach," Steelers President Art Rooney II said. "Extending his contract for three more years reflects our confidence in his ability to guide the team back to winning playoff games and championships, while continuing our tradition of success."
"I am appreciative for this contract extension and thankful for Art Rooney II for his support during my first 17 years in Pittsburgh," Tomlin said. "We are continuing to work diligently to get back to where we belong – sustained playoff success with the ultimate goal of winning the franchise's seventh Lombardi Trophy. I am very excited to get the 2024 season underway and provide our fans with a memorable year."
Tomlin has amassed a 173-100-2 record as head caoch of the Steelers. He's appeared in two Super Bowls and brought home the franchise's sixth Lombardi Trophy at the concusion of the 2008 season. He has never posted a losing season, but the sting of seven years running without a playoff loss have driven the Steelers to make drastic changes this offseason.
Those changes did not include turnover at head coach and Tomlin will remain the man to lead the Steelers into a pivotal season in 2024 and beyond.
