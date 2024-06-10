All Steelers

Steelers Extend Mike Tomlin's Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers will keep Mike Tomlin as their head coach for the next three seasons.

Stephen Thompson

Dec 3, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches a replay against the Arizona Cardinals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches a replay against the Arizona Cardinals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports / Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a sudden, but not surprising announcement this week about the future of their long-time head coach.

The Steelers announced the day before the start of mandatory minicamp this week that head coach Mike Tomlin had been awarded a three-year contract extension that would keep him in Pittsburgh through the 2027 season, which would be his 21st with the franchise.

"Mike Tomlin's leadership and commitment to the Steelers have been pivotal to our success during his first 17 years as head coach," Steelers President Art Rooney II said. "Extending his contract for three more years reflects our confidence in his ability to guide the team back to winning playoff games and championships, while continuing our tradition of success."

"I am appreciative for this contract extension and thankful for Art Rooney II for his support during my first 17 years in Pittsburgh," Tomlin said. "We are continuing to work diligently to get back to where we belong – sustained playoff success with the ultimate goal of winning the franchise's seventh Lombardi Trophy. I am very excited to get the 2024 season underway and provide our fans with a memorable year."

Tomlin has amassed a 173-100-2 record as head caoch of the Steelers. He's appeared in two Super Bowls and brought home the franchise's sixth Lombardi Trophy at the concusion of the 2008 season. He has never posted a losing season, but the sting of seven years running without a playoff loss have driven the Steelers to make drastic changes this offseason.

Those changes did not include turnover at head coach and Tomlin will remain the man to lead the Steelers into a pivotal season in 2024 and beyond.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more

Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel

Published
Stephen Thompson

STEPHEN THOMPSON

Stephen Thompson graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and political science from Pitt in April 2022 after spending four years as a sports writer and editor at The Pitt News, the University of Pittsburgh's independent, student-run newspaper. He primarily worked the Pitt men's basketball beat, and filled in on coverage of football, volleyball, softball, gymnastics and lacrosse, in addition to other sports as needed. His work at The Pitt News has won awards from the Pennsylvania News Media Association and Associated College Press. During the spring and summer of 2021, Stephen interned for Pittsburgh Sports Now, covering baseball in western Pennsylvania. Hailing from Washington D.C., family ties have cultivated a love of Boston's professional teams and Pitt athletics, and a fascination with sports in general. 

Home/News